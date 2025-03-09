Rashmika Mandanna is ruling over hearts with her appearance as Yesubai Bhonsale in the historical drama Chhaava. Her Instagram feed is a treat to those who love sarees as she has nailed her looks in the traditional drape that screams attention. Let’s have a look below.

1) Rashmika is stealing hearts with her simplicity here. The diva wore a mehendi-colored silk saree teamed with a dark blue blouse, creating a contrasting touch. She rocked her look, embracing a no-makeup look with small earrings and black bindi. With her minimalism, she always rules over hearts.

Rashmika Mandanna's Saree Looks That Screams Attention With Elegance 939938

Rashmika Mandanna's Saree Looks That Screams Attention With Elegance 939939

Rashmika Mandanna's Saree Looks That Screams Attention With Elegance 939940

Rashmika Mandanna's Saree Looks That Screams Attention With Elegance 939941

2) Chhaava actress is rocking her look like never before. The diva wore a black leather saree teamed with a backless bold blouse, adding a sizzling touch. With smokey eyes, dewy cheeks and nude lips rounded her appearance. The outfit caught our attention with a modern twist with a timeless charm.

Rashmika Mandanna's Saree Looks That Screams Attention With Elegance 939942

Rashmika Mandanna's Saree Looks That Screams Attention With Elegance 939943

3) Rashmika is making us fall for her with her effortless style. The actress wore a red and gold see-through simple saree while her sleeveless blouse with plunging neckline added a statement touch. With her secured with layered earrings and beautiful princess necklace, she looked like a diva.

Rashmika Mandanna's Saree Looks That Screams Attention With Elegance 939944

Rashmika Mandanna's Saree Looks That Screams Attention With Elegance 939945

Rashmika Mandanna's Saree Looks That Screams Attention With Elegance 939946

4) Rashmika rocked her look with her sizzling style in a bluish purple saree featuring a shimmery border teamed with a bold embellished blouse, combining class with a modern twist. Her minimalistic makeup and beautiful smile made her look wow.

Rashmika Mandanna's Saree Looks That Screams Attention With Elegance 939947

Rashmika Mandanna's Saree Looks That Screams Attention With Elegance 939948