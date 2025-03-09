Rashmika Mandanna’s Saree Looks That Screams Attention With Elegance

Rashmika Mandanna is ruling over hearts with her appearance as Yesubai Bhonsale in the historical drama Chhaava. Her Instagram feed is a treat to those who love sarees as she has nailed her looks in the traditional drape that screams attention. Let’s have a look below.

1) Rashmika is stealing hearts with her simplicity here. The diva wore a mehendi-colored silk saree teamed with a dark blue blouse, creating a contrasting touch. She rocked her look, embracing a no-makeup look with small earrings and black bindi. With her minimalism, she always rules over hearts.

2) Chhaava actress is rocking her look like never before. The diva wore a black leather saree teamed with a backless bold blouse, adding a sizzling touch. With smokey eyes, dewy cheeks and nude lips rounded her appearance. The outfit caught our attention with a modern twist with a timeless charm.

3) Rashmika is making us fall for her with her effortless style. The actress wore a red and gold see-through simple saree while her sleeveless blouse with plunging neckline added a statement touch. With her secured with layered earrings and beautiful princess necklace, she looked like a diva.

4) Rashmika rocked her look with her sizzling style in a bluish purple saree featuring a shimmery border teamed with a bold embellished blouse, combining class with a modern twist. Her minimalistic makeup and beautiful smile made her look wow.