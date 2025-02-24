Slaying The Dance Floor: Nora Fatehi’s Hottest Performance Looks

Nora Fatehi needs no introduction! She is the queen of all Bollywood songs, including Dildar, Kamariya, O Saki O Saki, Kusu Kusu, and many others. She is also a top actress who often performs on stage at different events, awards, and functions. However, not only her performance but also her fashion sets the stage on fire. Check out her all-time best hottest dance performance looks.

1) Red Two-piece Look

Nora set the stage on fire at an event in 2023. The dancer wore a red mesh blouse-like top with sparkling sequins and a high neckline that created a necklace look. She teamed it with a matching red fringy skirt, raising the hotness bar with her sizzling figure. Leaving her hair open, winged eyeliner, red cheeks, pink lips, and hoop earrings rounded her appearance.

2) Crop-top And Bottom

In this dance performance look from December 2024, Nora proved that she can slay in every style. The dancer wore a black leather bralette-like crop top teamed with a low-waist red and black sporty bottom, defining her curvy figure. With funky accessories and an open hairstyle, she looked stunning. The actress rocked the stage with her cool vibes.

3) Blouse And Skirt

Nora channeled India’s desi charm by wearing a tangerine mirror-embellished blouse and skirt. The outfit had a basic blouse with shiny mirror embellishments teamed with a low waist skirt defining her hourglass figure and toned abs. The thigh-high slit highlighted her toned legs. With complementing makeup, she delighted her fans with desi energy.

4) Sizzling Red See-through Gown

Nora left the audience in awe as she appeared on stage wearing a sleeveless red, see-through abstract gown that looked like a fire. The front slit from both the side highlighted her sizzling legs, while the red gloves gave her princess vibes. She creates a masterpiece with bold red makeup, an open bouncy hairstyle, and sparkling earrings.

5) Fringy Mini

Dilbar dancer Nora looked super stunning, raising the temperature with her sparkling hot look. She wore a silver glittery mini dress, flaunting her long, toned legs and taking center stage. The fringy details all over the outfit looked attractive and perfect for the dancing vibe. With her messy hairstyle and intense makeup, she looked powerful.