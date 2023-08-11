ADVERTISEMENT
Sonakshi Sinha Is A Boho Queen In Orange Co-ords; See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha has a unique taste in fashion. Recently she embraced Bohemian fashion on her social media handle. Check out the inspiration for the fashion

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Aug,2023 10:15:30
Sonakshi Sinha Is A Boho Queen In Orange Co-ords; See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha levels up the ‘Boho’ fashion with the vibrant shade in her latest social media dump. The actress is very picky when it comes to style herself, and we are undoubtedly in for a treat whenever she shares new pictures. Today she embraced the comfort of the bohemian outfit in an eye-catching hue.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Turns Boho Queen

Styled by the amazing duo Mohit Rai and Tarang Agarwal, Sonakshi donned the comfy bohemian co-rds from the renowned designer Arpita Mehta. The outfit includes an orange bralette with white prints paired with a fishtail skirt and sand white shrug embellished with shells. The actress looks gorgeous, like a queen.

Sonakshi Sinha Is A Boho Queen In Orange Co-ords; See Pics 842047

Sonakshi Sinha Is A Boho Queen In Orange Co-ords; See Pics 842048

Sonakshi Sinha Is A Boho Queen In Orange Co-ords; See Pics 842049

Sonakshi Sinha Is A Boho Queen In Orange Co-ords; See Pics 842050

Sonakshi Sinha Is A Boho Queen In Orange Co-ords; See Pics 842051

Sonakshi Sinha Is A Boho Queen In Orange Co-ords; See Pics 842052

But wait! This is not the only thing. Sonakshi makes her appearance a statement look with makeup and accessories. The sparkling earrings, bangles, and rings by Anmol Jewellers rounded her accessorizing. Her sleek straight hairstyle and minimalistic makeup by Savleen Manchanda add an extra dose of sophistication.

Throughout the pictures, Sonakshi can be seen flaunting her beautiful and classy white nails, which are done by her brand SOEZI. Kudos to Magic Motion Media to capture the diva in an alluring appearance. Undoubtedly, Sonakshi became a Boho queen in this avatar. Throughout the picture, she embraced her comfort and style in style in the oranges ensemble.

Did you like Sonakshi Sinha’s boho fashion? Please drop your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

