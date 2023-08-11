Sonakshi Sinha Is A Boho Queen In Orange Co-ords; See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha levels up the ‘Boho’ fashion with the vibrant shade in her latest social media dump. The actress is very picky when it comes to style herself, and we are undoubtedly in for a treat whenever she shares new pictures. Today she embraced the comfort of the bohemian outfit in an eye-catching hue.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Turns Boho Queen

Styled by the amazing duo Mohit Rai and Tarang Agarwal, Sonakshi donned the comfy bohemian co-rds from the renowned designer Arpita Mehta. The outfit includes an orange bralette with white prints paired with a fishtail skirt and sand white shrug embellished with shells. The actress looks gorgeous, like a queen.

But wait! This is not the only thing. Sonakshi makes her appearance a statement look with makeup and accessories. The sparkling earrings, bangles, and rings by Anmol Jewellers rounded her accessorizing. Her sleek straight hairstyle and minimalistic makeup by Savleen Manchanda add an extra dose of sophistication.

Throughout the pictures, Sonakshi can be seen flaunting her beautiful and classy white nails, which are done by her brand SOEZI. Kudos to Magic Motion Media to capture the diva in an alluring appearance. Undoubtedly, Sonakshi became a Boho queen in this avatar. Throughout the picture, she embraced her comfort and style in style in the oranges ensemble.

Did you like Sonakshi Sinha’s boho fashion? Please drop your thoughts in the comments.