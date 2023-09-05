Movies | Photos

Sonam Kapoor reboots double denim with a casual flair, see pics

Sonam Kapoor donned an acid-washed, muddy-blue denim ensemble that oozed character and charm. Her denim jacket and jeans, adorned with a playful pattern, were a refreshing departure from the ordinary

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Sep,2023
Sonam Kapoor, the fashion maven, recently took to Instagram to unveil the latest collection from her husband Anand Ahuja’s brand, VegNonVeg. Not only did she make the announcement, but she also embodied the epitome of style in the photoshoot, showcasing the brand’s unique denim creation.

In these captivating photos, Sonam Kapoor donned an acid-washed, muddy-blue denim ensemble that oozed character and charm. Her denim jacket and jeans, adorned with a playful pattern, were a refreshing departure from the ordinary. The jacket featured wide notch-lapel collars, full-length sleeves, front patch pockets, side slits, an oversized silhouette, and an open front, while the pants boasted a high-rise waistline, relaxed fit, and straight-leg hem.

To elevate the look, Sonam layered the denim jacket over a black bra top with delicate noodle straps, a plunging neckline, a snug fit, and a cropped hem, adding a touch of edgy sophistication. Accessories played a pivotal role in completing her ensemble, as she adorned herself with a layered chain-link necklace, a dainty evil-eye bracelet, statement rings, ankle-high chunky sneakers, pearl-adorned hoop earrings, and a petite black top handle bag embellished with pearls.

For her makeup, Sonam opted for feathered brows, a subtle smoky eyeshadow, a glossy mauve lip shade, luscious mascara-coated lashes, bold eyeliner, smudged kohl, radiant highlighter, rosy-tinted cheeks, and blood-red nails – a striking blend of beauty that accentuated her natural elegance.

To tie it all together, Sonam Kapoor showcased her iconic ability to set fashion trends ablaze with her center-parted, cascading wavy locks. With each ensemble, she continues to revolutionize the fashion industry, and this denim-on-denim look is no exception. Her sense of style is a testament to her unparalleled creativity, ensuring that she remains a trailblazer in the world of fashion.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

