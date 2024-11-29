Tamannaah Bhatia In Bodycon Dress Vs Triptii Dimri In Pantsuit: Who Is Ultimate Beauty In Black?

In the world of glamour, Bollywood actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Triptii Dimri often make it to the headlines with their on-screen performances. Apart from that, their stunning fashion sense often takes center stage and impresses the fans with their statement style, consisting of bold patterns, vibrant colors, and sleek choices. Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia and Triptii Dimri graced their look in black outfits. So, let’s find out who the ultimate beauty is in black.

Tamannaah Bhatia Bodycon Dress Look In Black

For the latest photoshoot, Tamannaah wore a stunning black bodycon dress. The outfit has a deep square neckline with strappy sleeves. The corset bodice in a butterfly style looked attractive. This is followed by a bodycon fitting at the bottom, defining her hourglass figure. In the stunning outfit, the actress looked gorgeous. Her hair, styled in a puffy pattern secured with a headband, enhanced her appearance, resembling 90s fashion. With diamond earrings, smokey black eyes, pink cheeks, and rosy lips, she looked beautiful.

Triptii Dimri’s Pantsuit Look In Black

In the new photos, Triptii serves firey vibes in her all-black glam. The actress wore a black cropped bralette blazer with a deep v-neckline, padded shoulders, and full sleeves. She paired her look with a matching high-waisted flared bell bottom secured with a belt that joins the bottom with the jacket. With her simple open hairstyle, huge dangles, minimal makeup with tinted lips, and winged eyeliner, the actress looked stunning.

When comparing Tamannaah and Triptii, we cannot take someone’s name as we loved both styles in black attire. However, who do you think is the ultimate beauty in black?