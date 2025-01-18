Times Nora Fatehi Nailed Her Nude Makeup Looks

Nude makeup has become everyone’s favorite. The natural base with glowing blush and skin-tone lip color gives an aesthetic vibe. It looks simple yet elegant, which is why actress Nora Fatehi often styles her different attires in nude makeup glam. Let’s have a look at a few examples below.

1) Nora graced her look in a black strapless corset gown with matching glows. She looked like a queen in this masterpiece. To elevate her appearance, she opted for a messy bun with bold black winged eyeliner and glittery eye shadow. With the brownish blush and peach nude lips, she found her nude makeup, which gave her a natural allure.

2) Redefining her traditional charm, Nora wore a see-through peach pink saree, which she teamed with a strapless, heavily embellished blouse, making her look pretty. With a green necklace set, she created a contrasting look. But her open hairstyle enhanced her look; the basic eyeliner defined her eyes, pink cheeks gave her a natural pink glow, and baby pink lips complemented her nude makeup look, which went well with her peach pink saree.

3) No matter what Nora is wearing nude makeup has become her everyday thing. In this sporty look, the actress wore a white crop top with tight shorts and rocked her look with a green zipper. Keeping it simple, she opted for rosy pink cheeks and lips that blended with her skin tone, giving her a natural look in nude makeup.

4) In this look, Nora steals the show wearing Indo-Western attire. The dusky pink floral top with an embellished lehenga skirt looked like a masterpiece, while the feathers around her neck made her look like a fairytale princess. Complementing her appearance, she opted for a brownish eye shadow that blended with her skin colors. The shiny, dusky pink cheeks and matte, dusky pink lips matched her attire, giving her a monotone look. But the black smokey eyes added a fiery touch to her nude makeup.