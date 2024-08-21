A New Date: ‘The Crow’ to hit the theaters on 30th August 2024

The much-anticipated film, The Crow, directed by Rupert Sanders, featuring Bill Skarsgard, FKA Twigs and Danny Huston, now has a new release date in India. The gripping and emotionally charged love story of Eric (played by Bill Skarsgard) and Shelly (portrayed by FKA Twigs) in The Crow is set to mesmerise audiences across India. With its intense blend of romance, revenge, and dark intrigue, this film promises to make a profound impact. Although it was initially scheduled to hit the theatres on 23rd August, the release has been rescheduled to 30th August 2024.

The Crow masterfully explores the darker facets of love, with the raw passion and undeniable chemistry between the actors forming the emotional core of the film. Each scene is crafted to evoke intense feelings, making your heart race and emotions surge. The film intricately weaves together violence, romance, and revenge, portraying these emotions with such authenticity that they truly come to life on screen. Talking about the film’s realistic feel, Director Rupert says, “I wanted The Crow to have a grounded aesthetic,” Sanders continues. “Even the supernatural elements had to feel authentic. I didn’t want anything to feel too fantastical.”

As a result, the film is a vivid and immersive experience that grips you from start to finish, making every moment pulse with genuine intensity and depth.

Experience the emotional turmoil of The Crow in theatres on 30th August 2024.