A soul-stirring new tale from Wonder legacy- ‘White Bird’ finds release date

PVRINOX Pictures is thrilled to announce the release of White Bird, an emotionally powerful film that expands the beloved universe of WONDER. Directed by acclaimed Marc Forster, known for his work on Finding Neverland and Christopher Robin, this film is based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel ‘White Bird: A Wonder Story’ by R.J. Palacio, the best-selling author of Wonder.

Slated to premiere in cinemas on 4th October, White Bird invites audiences to experience a story that celebrates bravery, love, and the transformative power of kindness. This cinematic masterpiece promises to leave a lasting impact on viewers of all ages.

White Bird centers on Julian Albans, portrayed by Bryce Gheisar, the former bully from Wonder who has struggled to find his place after being expelled from Beecher Prep. Seeking to help him find redemption, Julian’s grandmother, played by the legendary Helen Mirren, shares her own powerful story of courage and survival during World War II. Set in Nazi-occupied France, the young Grand’Mere finds herself sheltered by a schoolmate who risks everything to protect her, leading to a bond that blossoms into first love in a world of their own creation. The story also stars Gillian Anderson, who plays the boy’s mother, risking everything to keep them safe.

Reflecting on the impact of ‘White Bird’, Director Marc Forster shares, “ I read the script during the first phase of Covid, and it had really gotten to me because it’s the first time that I really understood emotionally what it means to not be able to leave a place and to be under lockdown. ” Producer David Hoberman, after his initial reading of the script, adds, “ There was something about the story that I really responded to. It was heartfelt and dealt with humanity and themes of kindness.”

Producer Todd Lieberman remarks, “ Making an entire movie about kindness and strength of values, we needed someone like Marc to set the tone for everyone and luckily he was the perfect partner.”

Get ready to be deeply moved as WHITE BIRD brings to life a timeless story of courage, empathy, and the lasting impact of compassion. This October, immerse yourself in the world where, even in the darkest of times, a single act of kindness can light the way.

Don’t miss the inspiring journey of White Bird in theatres on 4th October!