Rapper Fatman Scoop dies on stage

Coming in as a huge shocker, rapper Fatman Scoop, who is best known for his electrifying voice passed away on stage while performing, where he collapsed out of nowhere. He was 56 years old.

A statement shared by the rapper’s family on his Instagram account confirmed his passing, though it did not disclose the cause of death.

Footage from the concert at Town Center Park in Hamden, Connecticut, appears to show CPR being administered behind stage equipment.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett stated that paramedics attempted to revive him with lifesaving measures.

Fatman Scoop, born Isaac Freeman III, gained widespread fame and international acclaim after his track “Be Faithful,” featuring beats by the Crooklyn Clan, topped the UK Billboard singles chart in 2003—over four years after its original release.

Fatman Scoop grew up in Harlem, learning the art of hip-hop from his peers and those already making noise on the scene.

Missy Elliott recognized his impact in a tribute on social media on Saturday: “Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades.”

Scoop was born in Manhattan on Aug. 6, 1968, to Clara Elizabeth Freeman and Isaac Freeman Jr. He will be survived by his daughter Tiana Freeman and son Torrance Freeman.

May his soul rest in peace and hope his family has the strength to survive this tough time.