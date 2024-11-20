‘Greedy People’ Review: A ‘greedy’ Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a treat to watch in a bizarrely fun dark comedy

Rating – *** (3/5)

Greedy People

Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Himesh Patel, Lily James, Time Blake Nelson & more

Directed by: Potsy Ponciroli

Starting a film in a way that sets a specific tone, only to completely subvert expectations, is a tool few films utilize effectively—and even fewer execute with finesse. Greedy People couldn’t be more direct in its intent; the title alone signals its thematic exploration of opportunism. Humans thrive on self-interest, often finding ways to benefit themselves even in the most unlikely scenarios—a concept both appalling and fascinating. However, this piece isn’t a long lecture on human despicability, even though the film dives deep into that very theme.

Officer Will Shelly (Himesh Patel) relocates to the quiet town of Providence with his heavily pregnant wife, Paige (Lily James). On his first day at the local police station, he’s paired with Terry Brogan (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a brash yet oddly charismatic officer whose upbeat demeanor contrasts starkly with Will’s reserved nature. What begins as a routine call to investigate a “burglary” spirals into an unexpected series of events, each more chaotic than the last.

In the early scenes, the film sets you up to believe it’s heading toward a typical buddy cop narrative, leaning on the dynamic between Will and Terry. But that assumption is quickly dismantled. As the story unfolds, more characters are introduced, each with motives that deepen the mystery surrounding the central event. What begins as a case with seemingly known perpetrators evolves into a tangled web of greed and deception, laced with a darkly comedic undertone. Just when you think you’ve cracked the “who” and the “what,” the “why” blindsides you entirely.

What makes Greedy People truly compelling is its refusal to follow a linear storytelling structure. The film thrives on its unpredictability, consistently keeping you on your toes. Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s portrayal of Terry Brogan is a standout, with his eccentricity providing the film’s most engaging moments. His energy anchors the narrative, giving the audience a character to latch onto amid the madness. Supporting characters like Wallace Chetlo (Tim Blake Nelson) and Deborah (Nina Arianda) inject humor and vitality, helping to sustain momentum during the film’s occasional lulls.

However, this unpredictability is a double-edged sword. While the constant twists and turns keep the audience intrigued, they sometimes come at the cost of emotional depth. Just as a moment begins to resonate, the screenplay abruptly shifts gears, preventing viewers from fully immersing themselves in the emotions it stirs. This convolution occasionally undermines the film’s authenticity, making it harder to connect with its core themes.

Director Potsy Ponciroli’s vision is clear: to shock and entertain. He crafts a series of memorable, darkly funny sequences that make Greedy People a rollercoaster ride worth experiencing. While the screenplay might not allow for much breathing room, its chaotic energy aligns perfectly with the film’s premise, making its flaws easier to overlook.

In the end, Greedy People succeeds by keeping viewers engaged with its surprising narrative, quirky characters, and sharp commentary on human nature. It may not be perfect, but its audacity and ingenuity ensure it leaves a lasting impression.