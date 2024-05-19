“A power-packed performance for a lifetime” Netizens hail Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion as Best Trailer

The much-awaited trailer for ‘Chandu Champion has been dropped, and it is incredible in one word to define. The trailer has scale, content, mass, and class and promises to be the biggest cinematic spectacle that is poised to change the landscape. The scale, vision, and canvas are evident from the fact that the mega forces Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabir Khan, and Kartik Aaryan are ready to take the audiences on a journey of emotions, laughter, and goosebumps.

Ever since the trailer was dropped, it has set social media, fans, and audiences buzzing about it. The trailer promises to be a blockbuster in the making, and netizens are highly praising it.

Here, let’s have a look at what netizens have to say about the Chandu Champion trailer.

A social media user praised trailer and wrote,

“Excellent trailer. The long shots, set designs, acting – all looks brilliant. Even the trailer was cut really well – they haven’t shown Murlikant Petkar’s post-coma journey. Bravo, Kabir Khan and @TheAaryanKartik #ChanduChampion”

https://x.com/Rockstar82vansh/status/1791841064359252136?t=LmrHxhH4f02IMUEdiifBtA&s=19

Praising Kartik Aaryan’s tranformation a user wrote,

“This looks fantastic.

The transformation and hardwork is quite evident.

Hoping for a #KabirKhan masterclass😎.

@TheAaryanKartik

#ChanduChampion

#KartikAaryan”

https://x.com/aayushg967/status/1791841847956111615?t=OcjoyHznItefvIQtUp0QEQ&s=19

Another user wrote,

“#ChanduChampion Trailer Is Blockbuster

🌟🌟🌟🌟/5

@TheAaryanKartik

You Are Amazing What A Performance 💥

Excited To Watch Your Whole Performance On 14 th Of June

Your Dialogue”

https://x.com/khiladiFan99/status/1791842983282970810?t=057BfW_v-bLobaaiOPLEpw&s=19

Another user wrote,

“#ChanduChampion Trailer- Good #KartikAaryan Performance Looks Brilliant & Career Best Performance Loading His Effort & Transformation Excellent. A #KabirKhan Direction My Rating- 3\5

#ChanduChampion”

https://x.com/AfsarKaifi/status/1791845958495490170?t=IYeeuVnzfNUhzt_tAhMYOA&s=19

A social media user heaped praises writing,

“What a trailer 😭 literally goosebumps!! He really born to play character of murlikant petkar biopic so proud of champion🫡 create history in bollywood 👑🔥.#ChanduChampion Trailer OUT: #KartikAaryan hits ball out of park in action-packed avatar; #KabirKhan’s magic impresses”

What a trailer 😭 literally goosebumps!! He really born to play character of murlikant petkar biopic so proud of champion🫡 create history in bollywood 👑🔥.#ChanduChampion Trailer OUT: #KartikAaryan hits ball out of park in action-packed avatar; #KabirKhan’s magic impresses pic.twitter.com/bZj6FDEK7m — Er Nadeem Chouhan (@Er_NadeemG) May 18, 2024

A netizens highly praised Kartik Aaryan’s power packed performance and wrote,

“A power-packed performance for a lifetime ❤️ The way scenes shift, the trajectory evolves, and the performance transforms is beyond commendable ❤️ The range and versatility shown by #KartikAaryan are beyond words! 🏆🧿 #ChanduChampion #Bollywood #Acting #Versatility #Performance”

A power-packed performance for a lifetime ❤️ The way scenes shift, the trajectory evolves, and the performance transforms is beyond commendable ❤️ The range and versatility shown by #KartikAaryan are beyond words! 🏆🧿 #ChanduChampion #Bollywood #Acting #Versatility #Performance pic.twitter.com/sqMaLswdZe — Ayush kumar (@ayush_lotus) May 18, 2024

A user praised trailer writing,

“The trailer of #ChanduChampion is looking super solid 🔥

#KartikAaryan ’s performance looks power packed. He is showing a lot of range in the trailer itself.

#KabirKhan classic on the way! #ChanduChampionTrailer @NGEMovies”

The trailer of #ChanduChampion is looking super solid 🔥#KartikAaryan ’s performance looks power packed. He is showing a lot of range in the trailer itself.#KabirKhan classic on the way! #ChanduChampionTrailer @NGEMovies https://t.co/zEu4Enw8UL — 𝐃𝐈𝐕𝐘𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐇 𝐓𝐈𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐈 (@Breath4Salman) May 18, 2024

A social media user praised Kartik Aaryan’s range as an actor and wrote,

“So many shades he’s played that too with such perfection clearly deserve all the praise & applause❤️ #ChanduChampion to break all the boundaries,to set new heights,to break all the obstacles. It’s @TheAaryanKartik to all❤️🔥 prfrmance grtr than all the appreciation #KartikAaryan”

So many shades he's played that too with such perfection clearly deserve all the praise & applause❤️ #ChanduChampion to break all the boundaries,to set new heights,to break all the obstacles. It's @TheAaryanKartik to all❤️🔥 prfrmance grtr than all the appreciation #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/DgKPGbtB7O — Esha Paul 's ChanduChamp (@EshaPaul2018) May 18, 2024

The trailer has taken everyone by storm and is talk of the town. This is going to be the incredible film that will make the entire nation proud of this incredible story and need to say Kartik Aaryan is ready to give a career define performance that is sure to make him win several awards. Chandu Champion is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most anticipated films coming this year, and the excitement is high to watch the masterpiece.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set for a June 14, 2024 release and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.