Aamir Khan personally met the winners of Satyamev Jayate Farmer Cup 2023 Ceremony and clicked pictures! Here are the glimpses

In 2016, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao founded Paani Foundation to promote watershed management and groundwater replenishment. Recently, the actor-producer hosted the Satyamev Jayate Farmer Cup 2023 Awards Ceremony in Pune, where Satyajit Bhatkal, CEO of Paani Foundation, was also present along with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

The purpose of organizing the Satyamev Jayate Farmer Cup 2023 Awards Ceremony was to celebrate the seven successful years of the Paani Foundation. During the ceremony, Aamir Khan highlighted his future plans for the Paani Foundation and also announced the foundation’s digital transformation in the upcoming years.

The Satyamev Jayate Farmer Cup Awards ceremony was held at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune. During the event, Aamir Khan gave a speech in which he stated that he and his team are committed to taking group farming to a larger scale to bring about positive change in the agriculture sector. The superstar concluded his speech by saying ‘Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra’.

Following the conclusion of the event, Aamir Khan took out his time and met every winner presented at the event

Paani Foundation, a non-profit organization, continues its commendable work in drought prevention and watershed management across Maharashtra, with a vision to expand its impact through digital initiatives.