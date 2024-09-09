After Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda returns to the intense drama genre with VD12!

Vijay Deverakonda, the ultimate lover boy, has long captivated audiences with his irresistible charm. With a massive fan following across the country, he consistently receives adoration from his supporters. While his portrayal of a romantic lead has always made a lasting impression, he is now ready to explore a new facet of his acting prowess with his upcoming intense drama, VD 12.

Having previously delivered a powerful performance as a fiery, intense character in Arjun Reddy, Vijay is set to dive back into the realm of intense drama with VD 12. The release of the film’s poster has already generated significant buzz and anticipation among fans, hinting at a fresh and compelling role for the actor.

While Vijay Deverakonda has been celebrated for his roles as a lover boy, this new project promises a shift to a more serious and layered portrayal.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda has an exciting slate of films. Right from VD12, VD14, SVC59 and many more that are yet to be announced.