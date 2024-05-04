After massive success in India, Hombale Films ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is all set to take over Japan with its grand release!

Hombale Films ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’ has created examples of its success across the globe. The film, offered the masses never-before-seen action sequences, strong storytelling, emotional quotient, and performances of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film ruled the box office with his whooping collection of 700+ Cr. While the film emerged as the biggest blockbuster of the year, it is now, all set to conquer the international boundaries with its release in Japan.

The makers of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ took to their social media while announcing the release of the action entertainer in Japan. They further jotted down the caption –

“7月5日に、インドのアクションエンターテイナー『SALAAR』が日本の観客に登場します！

#サラール #プラバース”

Google Translation

“Indian action entertainer ‘SALAAR’ will be hitting Japanese audiences on July 5th!

#Salar #Prabhas”

The world of Khansaar has fascinated global audiences and they are all raving about it the film leaves the masses with a surprise that sets the stage right for the sequel ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam’.

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan is directed by Prashanth Neel and the film is enjoying its blockbuster run in worldwide cinemas.