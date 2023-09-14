Ahead of the release of "Ganpath: Part One," Kriti Sanon meets Jackky Bhagnani

Pooja Entertainment’s Ganpath: Part One is the much-awaited actioner to come out from the leading production house. The film, touted as the first dystopian action film, features Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon together after 9 years. The movie has been made on a massive budget.With the film gearing up for the worldwide release on 20th October and the anticipation around the film increasing with each passing day, the masses are looking forward to catching an insight into the actioner directed by Vikas Bahl. The beautiful actress Kriti Sanon was recently seen at the Pooja Entertainment office, creating a buzz.

As the release date of Ganpath: Part One approaches, the National Award Winning Actress Kriti Sanon visited the office of Pooja Entertainment and met the producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘Ganpath Part 1 in association with Good Co is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film will be released on 20th October 2023.