“Amazed by the progress Kartik Aaryan has made in the past 8-10 months”, Arjuna Awardee Virdhawal Khade heaped praises on Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most young superstars of the Indian Cinema. The young superstar of the nation enjoys a massive fan following of across the globe and is one of the most loved superstars of the nation. After leaving an everlasting impression with his performance in last year’s superhit romantic drama ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’, the young actor is gearing up for the release of his next big-screen spectacle ‘Chandu Champion’.

The superstar is currently shooting for the much-awaited Kabir Khan directorial Chandu Champion and recently, the renowned sportsperson and Arjuna Awardee Virdhawal Khade who was presented on the sets of the film heaped the praises on the young superstar and is raving about his incredible transformation that is going to be in the film.

Taking to social media, Virdhawal Khade shared a picture from the sets and shared a picture with Kartik Aaryan by writing, “Super thrilled to be a part of #chanduchampion! Thank you @kabirkhankk boss for having me involved in my first #bollywood experience ! Still feels like a dream ! (No I am not acting in it 😅)

Amazed by the progress @kartikaaryan has made in the past 8-10 months ! Shocked and happy as well about the fact that he has made me feel unfit and a little fat 😅

Can’t wait to watch #chanduchampion on the big screen soon !”

It is well known that Kartik Aaryan has gone through an incredible transformation to get into the shape of his character in Chandu Champion and has prepared very hard for his titular character. While this is one of the instances where a team member is heaping the praises on Kartik Aaryan, in the past there were several examples witnessed when prominent celebrities who worked with Kartik highly praised him and his persona.

Ever since the film was announced, the anticipation among the masses was at its peak to watch the collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan, and in a recent surprise, the superstar has teased the audiences with a striking new look from the film where he is seen in the character of a soldier.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aashiqui 3, and will begin shooting for Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions epic war saga Directed by Sandeep Modi