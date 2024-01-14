Amidst the busy schedule of Chandu Champion’s last schedule, Kartik Aaryan took a day off to celebrate his mom’s birthday!

Having impressed the audience with his amazing performance in last year’s superhit romantic drama SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for a blockbuster 2024 with Chandu Champion with Sajid Nadiadwala and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which marks his reunion with Anees Bazmee. Followed by this, he will kick-start filming for Aashiqui 3 with Anurag Basu, and in the last quarter of 2024, he will begin preparations for the big-budget historical war drama with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, which is helmed by Sandeep Modi. The superstar has been training and shooting tirelessly for Chandu Champion since the release of SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Now, amid his busy schedule, the superstar will be taking out time for his mother on the occasion of her birthday on January 15.

Kartik is very close to his mom, Dr. Mala Tiwari, and his world revolves around her. As his mother is celebrating her birthday tomorrow, the superstar specially requested Chandu Champion director Kabir Khan to give him a day off so he can spend the entire day with his mom on her birthday.

Last year, on her 60th birthday, Kartik threw a huge surprise party in Juhu at a club. Moreover, earlier, Kartik Aaryan made his mother Dr. Mala Tiwari’s birthday special by gifting her a brand new Mini Cooper convertible.

On the work front, Kartik has an interesting lineup of films, including sports-biopic Chandu Champion by Kabir Khan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aashiqui 3, and an epic war drama based on the Indian Army with Karan Johar and Sandeep Modi.