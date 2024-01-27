Ashutosh Gowariker honored with the ‘Medal of St. Tropez’

The second edition of NIRVANA Indian Culture & Cinema, to be held from 31 May – 2 June 2024, in the stunning seaside town of Saint Tropez, will once again host Indian Filmmakers, Movie Stars, Producers, Writers, Musicians, Artists & Dancers with screenings, producer’s round table, book launch, food festival, yoga session and much more

The city of St. Tropez will honor Academy Award-nominated Indian filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker with the ‘Medal of St. Tropez’ for his outstanding contribution to world cinema and screen the film SWADES starring Shah Rukh Khan at the second edition of the festival.

PARCHED, directed by Leena Yadav, and 2018 EVERYONE IS A HERO, (India’s entry at the Oscars 2023) directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, are part of the festival’s official program.

In its first edition, held from 27-29 May 2024, NIRVANA screened, the international version of Indian filmmakers Ketan Mehta’s THE RISING (Director’s Cut), Pan Nalin’s CHHELLO SHOW (India’s entry at the Oscars 2022), Rima Das’s VILLAGE ROCKSTARS, Shubhashish Bhutiani’s HOTEL SALVATION, Rajat Kapoor’s RK/RKAY and Nathalia Syam’s FOOTPRINTS ON WATER. Dhoad – the Gypsies of Rajasthan and Folkloric festival of the Bravades by Lou Rampèu de Sant Troupès did a special performance in Saint Tropez. There was also an introduction to Yoga by Praveen Bisht and a Culinary exhibition of Indian Cuisine. Author Dr. Bhuvan Lall’s book India on the World Stage was launched during the festival. Indian filmmakers Deepa Sahi, Surina Narula, and Sanjay Bhutiani were the speakers at the Roundtable on Indo-French Cinema – the Future is Now. His Excellency Mr. Javed Ashraf, Indian Ambassador to France was the chief guest at the First Edition of the Festival.

Ms. Sylvie Siri, Mayor of Saint-Tropez, Regional Councilor said, “With our second edition of NIRVANA we wish to further strengthen the bond between the cultural and cinema industries of France and India. In this partnership with India, we have put in all our energies in promoting our city of Saint-Tropez as the foremost choice for Indians for filmmaking, travel, family holidays, and as a marriage destination.”

Mark your calendar for the second edition of NIRVANA Festival de la Culture et du Cinema Indiens 31 May – 2 June 2024