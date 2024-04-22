Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s widely-acclaimed film ‘Nil Battey Sannata’ clocks 8 years of release

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, one of Indian cinema’s most acclaimed filmmakers, has carved out a unique identity with her compelling storytelling. Her films not only captivate audiences but also leave a lasting impact on society. “Nil Battey Sannata,” widely celebrated and loved, stands as evidence of her storytelling prowess, holding a special place in the hearts of audiences.

The comedy-drama, headlined by Swara Bhaskar, Riya Shukla, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ratna Pathak Shah, completed 8 years since its release today. Upon its release, it garnered critical acclaim and resonated positively with audiences. Beyond national success, the film also made waves internationally, premiering at the Silk Road Film Festival in Fuzhou, China. It was subsequently showcased at festivals such as the Marrakech International Film Festival and the Cleveland International Film Festival. Later, it was screened at the BFI London Film Festival (LFF), receiving praise at the event.

To commemorate the 8th anniversary, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared a glimpse on social media with a heartfelt caption: “8 Years. Re-Started a dream with hope. Only Gratitude for all the love even today. #fortheloveofcinema #nilbatteysannata #makeyourownpath #8yearsofnilbatteysannata.”

Following the Hindi version’s success, Nil Battey Sannata was also remade in the Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s directorial brilliance has graced the silver screen with captivating tales, including Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Panga, and many more, captivating audiences with her unique storytelling style.