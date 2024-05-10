Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor and Sharvari Wagh highly praised Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix has indeed arrived as the most loved and the biggest ever show. Studded with the Indian culture rooted marvelous storytelling, larger-than-life craft, sets, SLB’s signature style filmmaking trademark, and timeless music, the show has roared louder at the global level. Ever since the release, it has been lauded with the positive response from the fans and audiences arcoss the globe.

The incredible filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has not only left the audiences stunned but also cast its magic on the hearts of the prominent names of entertainment industry.

While we saw several celebrities pouring love and positive reviews on the show, the magic of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ on Netflix continued to captivate the Indian entertainment industry.

Now actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh has heaped praises on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial show.

Taking to social media, the Ayushmann Khurrana reviewed the show, saying,

“A true masterpiece by a master storyteller! Loved it #SanjayLeelaBhansali, @bhansaliproductions.”

Actress Vaani Kapoor highly praised the show and wrote in her review,

“Just finished watching #Heeramandi on @netflix_in & it truly is a MASTERPIECE+

Mesmerizing visuals, spellbinding setups, costumes & such intricate performances. Watching the show was an absolute magical experience+

Lots of love to the entire team!

#Sanjay Leela Bhansali @bhansaliproductions”

Actress Sharvari Wagh praised Sanjay Leela Bhansali and wrote,

“Sanjay sir, you truly have a Midas touch! Always in awe of the magical world you create! Fell in love with all the ‘Jaans’ of Heeramandi @bhansaliproductions @prerna_singh6”

Since its release, the eight episodics “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”on Netflix have captured the hearts of audiences with the storyteller, visually appealing frame and sets, which have been coupled together by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The show is receiving countless love from everyone who has watched and turned out to be the biggest successful web show ever from India.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series streaming across 190 countries on Netflix from May 1st.