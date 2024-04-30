Ayushmann Khurrana watches ‘MJ: The Musical’ on Broadway in New York City, wants to do a ‘musical’ as a theatrical film!

Telling the story of Michael Jackson’s life, MJ features over 25 of Michael Jackson’s biggest hits. The show takes audiences behind the scenes as Michael prepares for the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, providing an in-depth look at his process.

Ayushmann says, “I have read so much about ‘MJ: The Musical’ that I had to go and watch it and witness the brilliance of this show unfold in front of my eyes. We have all grown up listening and grooving to Michael Jackson’s songs and music videos and I wanted to understand the real life story of what happened behind the scenes and into Michael Jackson’s process of touring and creating spectacles!”

He adds, “As an artiste who constantly wants to evolve and get better, I’m always inspired when I see Broadway shows. The incredible multi-hyphenate talent that one gets to experience on stage is simply incomparable! Every time I have watched a Broadway show, I have been creatively charged. MJ: The Musical also did the same for me.”

Ayushmann further says, “I want to do a musical as a theatrical. Our country has produced musical geniuses who have changed the landscape of music in India. I would love to play one of these shining stars who have entertained us through their music. Now, I’m all the more motivated to find a script that I want to commit to and give audiences something unique and new to watch on the big screen!”

Having been honoured as a recipient of the TIME100 Most Influential List in 2020 and the TIME Impact Award last year, Ayushmann’s influence and commitment to meaningful entertainment are well-recognised on the global stage. His dedication to the world of art was evident as he managed to squeeze in time to watch a Broadway show during his tight two-day itinerary in the city.