Ayushmann Khurrana is ‘Akh Da Tara’ for his admirers, immortalised by an ardent fan who names a star after him!

Multi-hyphenate Ayushmann Khurrana falls under a rare breed of actor-artistes in India who have found incredible success in both acting and music! The Bollywood star completes 12 glorious years in the industry today, and he is also basking on the super success of his latest single Akh Da Tara! On this joyous moment, Ayushmann has been immortalised by one of his oldest and most loyal admirer, Aditi Dev, who has named a star after him!

Aditi posted the certificate of her naming a star after Ayushmann and wrote, “Congratulations to my Akh da Taara for his new song Akh da Taara❤️✨

Now there’s officially a star in this universe by your name and will forever be. Hope you like this gift. You mean the world to me, to all of us as fans of your work & how you live your life. Keep shining and spreading love and light as you always do! 🫶

Lots of love❤️”

Here is the Photos:

Upon realising this, Ayushmann was immensely grateful. He immediately acknowledged this incredible gesture of love on his social media :

Ayushmann says, “Aditi has been one of the first admirers of my work since the time Vicky Donor released and became a humongous success story for me. So, it is quite amazing that she decided to celebrate two big milestones of my career – my 12th anniversary in the Hindi film industry and my single Akh Da Tara’s huge success by gifting me and immortalising me as a star in the universe!”

He adds, “My admirers have been my biggest support system since the time I have debuted as an actor-artiste in the industry and it is their love, their passion and their prayers that have kept an underdog like me going even till today. I would be no one without the love of the people because I don’t come from the industry. So, every hit, every milestone has only added to me surviving and consolidating and cementing my position.”

Ayushmann further says, “Whoever I’m today, is because of them. I thank every person, in every corner of this world, for the unconditional support and strength. It is your love that keeps the fire in me burning!”

Ayushmann had first met and thanked Aditi for her love during the shooting of Dum Laga Ke Haisha after realising that she has been an ardent admirer since his first film! She had visited him with her father in company. Ayushmann always looks to spend time with those who have been supportive of him and keeps in touch with them directly!