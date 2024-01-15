Confirmed: Ayushmann Khurrana To Play Sourav Ganguly

It is finally happening;he biopic on cricketer Sourav Ganguly will feature Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film which has no title so far will be shot towards the middle of this year.

It will be directed byVikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan.

A source close to the development spills the beans : “Speculation on the project has been on for almost two years. Only now have they finally locked in on the project . The truth is, when all the speculation on the project was going on in the media,producer Luv Ranjan had not even met Vikramaditya Motwane or Ayushmann Khurrana. Sometimes,media speculation helps a producer to make up his mind.”

The initial designation of portraying the role of the former BCCI president was attributed to the prominent actor Ranbir Kapoor. However, recent reports indicate a shift, with Ayushmann now set to assume the role. Additionally, there were prior speculations regarding the participation of MS Dhoni, the victorious captain of the 2007 T20 World Cup, in a cameo appearance within the film.

Ayushmann Khurrana has been actively contributing to the Indian film industry with his versatile performances and distinctive film choices. Renowned for his ability to seamlessly blend comedy with social relevance, he has delivered impactful roles in movies such as “Vicky Donor,” “Andhadhun,” “Badhaai Ho,” and “Article 15.” Ayushmann’s commitment to portraying unconventional characters has earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. His recent projects, including “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” and “Gulabo Sitabo,” continue to showcase his knack for selecting scripts that resonate with audiences while pushing creative boundaries. Ayushmann Khurrana’s work front remains dynamic, reflecting his ongoing commitment to cinematic excellence.