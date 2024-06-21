‘On World Music Day, I decided to tease people with my next song called Reh Ja!’: Ayushmann Khurrana

For Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, music is his soul. He is a rare actor-artiste in India who is equally loved for his music as well as his acting. On World Music Day, Ayushmann teased his fans with his next song, Reh Ja. Ayushmann will also turn into a solo composer and songwriter for this track!

Watch the video here:

View Instagram Post 1: ‘On World Music Day, I decided to tease people with my next song called Reh Ja!’: Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann says, “If you split my heart into two, I guess music will take up one half as it is truly my reason to live and to create. It touches upon every relationship that I share with my family, friends, my passion, my work, my existence.”

He adds, “So, on World Music Day, I decided to tease people who love my music with my next song, which is a collaboration with Warner Music India, called Reh Ja.”

Reh Ja will be the second collaboration between Warner Music India and Ayushmann. Their last song, Akh Da Taara, was a hit!

He says, “I’m taking on the role of a solo composer and songwriter after a really long time and I hope it speaks to all those who have ever been loved or want to love with all their heart. It has a sense of nostalgia and yearning. After Akh Da Taara, this is going to be my next song with Warner Music and we are supremely excited to put this one out quickly.”