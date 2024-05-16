“Bhaiiii ne aaag laga di… Champion Aa raha hai” says Netizens as they shower love on the second look poster of Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion

The smashing first look poster featuring Kartik Aaryan in langot from Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan’s jointly produced ‘Chandu Champion’, increases the excitement to watch the masterpiece from the dream team. The extraordinary tale is among the biggest releases of the year and today morning the makers dropped a new poster which makes it the biggest and exciting film in recent times. The new poster featuring Kartik Aaryan as Boxer came as another surprise from the team and it raises the expectations to watch the film as it gears up for its release in cinemas on June 14th, 2024.

The poster has grabbed the attention and everyone is raving about the Kartik Aaryan’s dedication and effort he poured to get into the skin of the character. The netizens has took the social media and are highly praising the poster.

Here let us have a look at what netizens have to say about the Chandu Champion poster

A social media user wrote,

“Speechless@TheAaryanKartik

do you even realise what you have done ?!? Man what an insane transformation is this!!!!!Our Champion is gonna rock!#KartikAaryan #ChanduChampion”

Another user praised Kartik Aaryan and wrote on social media,

“Bhaiiii ne aaag laga di… Champion Aa raha hai #KartikAaryan#ChanduChampion”

Another user wrote,

“Unbelievable Transformation WOW

@TheAaryanKartik

#KartikAryan #ChanduChampion”

A user said,

“it’s being really hard to recognize him at first glance. THE TRANSFORMATION, THE BODY LANGUAGE, just a poster yet the goosebumps that are being served. KUDOS KARTIK, the way you step into your characters’ shoes is really insane.#ChanduChampion #KartikAaryan ”

A user hailed Kartik Aaryan for his natural body transformation and said,

“What a champion – without any steroids yeh kar ke dikhaya #ChanduChampion #KartikAaryan”

A user got GOOSEBUMPS after watching the poster and said,

“These 2 Posters of #ChanduChampion are stillgiving me Goosebumps!! Can’t wait for witness this INSANE transformation on 14th June #KartikAaryan

@TheAaryanKartik”

These 2 Posters of #ChanduChampion are stillgiving me Goosebumps!! 🫡❤️‍🔥

A user called it as Poster of the year and wrote,

“Poster of the year

Mass ka baap

#KartikAaryan #ChanduChampion”

The boxer look of Kartik Aaryan increases the heat and the hype as well. The poster promises that Kartik is going to pull of an extraordinary performance.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set for a June 14, 2024 release and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.