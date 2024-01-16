Biggest Announcement Break! A thriller ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra to come from the house of Balaji Motion Pictures, all set to release on 3rd May 2024!

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, has been a pioneer in delivering engaging content to the masses. Led by content czarina, Ektaa R Kapoor, the prominent content makers have always brought stories that bring a different narrative. While Balaji Motion Pictures kept us hooked with three big announcements last year with ‘LSD 2’, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ and ‘The Crew’, they are now gearing up for their next with Vikir Films, titled, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. The story of which is penned by Aseem Arrora.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ is going to be yet another intriguing tale from the house of Balaji Motion Pictures. The film really looks exciting on the cast front, with solid performers like Vikrant Massey, who gave a winning performance in the widely acclaimed film ’12th Fail’, Raashii Khanna who stole the limelight with her brilliant performance in Farzi, and Ridhi Dogra, who featured in two Blockbusters of the last year, Tiger 3 and Jawan respectively. The film will be released on the big screens on 3rd May 2024. The film is helmed by critically acclaimed director Ranjan Chandel, who previously directed the popular web series Grahan.

Get ready to witness the shocking tale shedding light on the film inspired by true events that took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of 27 February 2002, near the Godhra railway station in the Indian state of Gujarat, in ‘The Sabarmati Report’.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Ranjan Chandel and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan.