Brace yourself as the trailer of Kiran Rao’s directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is all set for its release on 24th January 2024, Tuesday!

The film has also received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

‘Laapataa Ladies’ is a film presented by Jio Studios, directed by Kiran Rao, and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, with the screenplay and dialogue written by Sneha Desai. Divyanidhi Sharma has also contributed additional dialogues to the film. The movie is scheduled for release on March 1, 2024.