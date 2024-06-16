Celebrating Father’s Day with “Piku”: A Timeless Tale of Family and Love

Rising Sun Films commemorates Father’s Day with a touching tribute to Piku that celebrates the enduring bond between fathers and daughters. The film is considered as one of the best in Indian Cinema that celebrates the enduring bond between fathers and daughters. Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan portrayed their roles with utmost conviction and finesse. Piku resonated with audiences of all ages, celebrating the essence of family through its poignant and relatable moments. It skillfully balances the themes of love and responsibility, making it a must-watch across generations. It can undoubtedly be called as cinematic masterpiece from one of the celebrated directors Shoojit Sircar whose expertise in exploring the intricacies of human emotions through relatable stories is well known across the globe. To mark the occasion, the production house released a small, heartwarming video that takes us back into the beautiful world of Piku with some unforgettable moments from the film.

Continuing their legacy of captivating audiences with relatable human stories, Rising Sun Films and Shoojit Sircar are all set to release their next film worldwide on November 15th, 2024 in cinemas worldwide. This new story is another soul-touching narrative centred around the bond between a father and daughter. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, the film promises to take the audiences on a joyride full of emotions.

View Instagram Post 1: Celebrating Father's Day with "Piku": A Timeless Tale of Family and Love