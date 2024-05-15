Champion’s Homecoming: Kartik Aaryan to go back to his Hometown Gwalior to launch the trailer of ‘Chandu Champion’

A massive trailer launch is on the cards for Chandu Champion on 18th May after a successfully dropping the first poster for the film today. Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan plan to launch the trailer of the film in Kartik’s home town. Kartik to showcase the trailer of his proudest film in his hometowm and we can’t wait to witness this Champion’s homecoming.

Today Kartik’s langot appearance grabs all the attention and has heated the atmosphere.The first poster is surely the biggest to come out in recent times and sets social media and the entire industry buzzing about it. The fans and the audiences are pouring love on the poster and all eyes are now on the trailer. After years of hard work, struggle, and tasting global success owing to remarkable performances, and blockbusters and also gaining a crazy fan base for himself, this will be the first time in a long period that Kartik Aaryan will be visiting his hometown Gwalior.

His entire journey so far in the industry is nothing short of a ‘Champion’ and he has proved himself on every front. Kartik Aaryan emerges as Champion in real life and this will be the biggest moment for him, his family, his fans and the audiences equally. Talking about Chandu Champion, the actor has prepared very hard for his character and his appearance in the first poster speaks a lot about the effort he has poured in.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set for a June 14, 2024 release, and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide