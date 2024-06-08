‘Chandu Champion’ becomes the first film to announce its advance bookings on the Burj Khalifa!

One of the most anticipated and biggest releases of the year, ‘Chandu Champion’, announces the Advance Booking opening from tomorrow. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the movie featuring Kartik Aaryan promises to make significant waves in the entertainment industry.

In a move that highlights his commitment to making ‘Chandu Champion’ a memorable event, Sajid Nadiadwala has taken an innovative approach to launch the film’s advance bookings. The advance booking announcement for ‘Chandu Champion’ was projected on the iconic Burj Khalifa, making it the first film ever to use this monumental landmark for Advance Booking announcement mostly films only showcase their songs or trailer on it. The producer understands the pulse of the audiences and is creating innovative ways to excite the audiences back to the theatres.

This groundbreaking initiative underscores Nadiadwala’s passion for creating a buzz around ‘Chandu Champion’ and ensuring its impact on a global scale. The projection on the Burj Khalifa not only signifies the grandeur of the film but also sets a new benchmark in film promotions.

Produced in collaboration with the acclaimed filmmaker Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set to captivate viewers worldwide with its compelling story and stellar performances.

Mark your calendars for June 14, 2024, as ‘Chandu Champion’ is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.