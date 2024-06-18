Chandu Champion holds strong in first monday! Collects total 30.12 Cr. in Four Days!

The recently released film “Chandu Champion,” produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Kabir Khan, is winning hearts and making significant waves at the box office. With its extraordinary story of a man who refused to surrender, the film has captivated audiences, leading to a strong performance at the box office.

Over the weekend, “Chandu Champion” had a successful opening with earnings of 5.40 crore on Friday, followed by a 45% increase on Saturday, bringing in 7.70 crore. The positive trend continued as the film experienced a remarkable 100% growth on Sunday, collecting 11.01 crore. Building on the strong word of mouth and positive reviews, the film maintained its momentum, grossing 6.01 crore on Monday. With this, Chandu Champion remains strong on the first Monday, supported by positive buzz. The film is expected to have a long run in theaters.

“Chandu Champion” has grossed a total of 30.12 crore over its first four days, making it one of the highest-grossing films since the pandemic. This impressive performance is a testament to the film’s engaging storyline and the successful partnership between Nadiadwala and Khan.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.