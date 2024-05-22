Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan’s Six Stunning Transformations in the Most Anticipated Film of the Year

Kartik Aaryan‘s six different looks came as the biggest surprise in Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion, the film witness this year’s biggest trailer launch recently in Gwalior.Ever since the highly anticipated trailer for the Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion was released, it has made everyone go gaga over. While the excitement among the audience is palpable to watch the grand canvas film that promises an incredible story, the various looks of Kartik Aaryan are also making buzz at every corner.

Chandu Champion’s trailer has indeed arrived as the biggest trailer of the year that also introduces the audiences to the six different looks of Kartik Aaryan that span across various age groups. Here is a look at all the different looks of Kartik Aaryan:

In the first look he was introduced as the langot wearing wrestler and his transformation, body language and performance looks so spot on in the character.

The Soldier

As the trailer progresses, Kartik Aaryan’s portrayal of a soldier is unveiled. This look has made a significant impact, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. Playing a soldier requires a deep sense of sincerity and commitment, and Kartik Aaryan effortlessly immerses himself into this character, embodying the discipline and valor of a soldier.

The Athlete

Kartik Aaryan’s transformation into an athletic physique is truly commanding. This look has built the excitement among fans even more, especially when he is seen triumphing. The intensity and determination required for an athlete’s role are vividly brought to life by Aaryan, making this look one of the most exhilarating reveals in the trailer.

The Boxer

One of the most surprising transformations is Kartik Aaryan as a boxer. His dedication to the role is evident in his physical preparation and performance. The poster featuring him as a boxer has been particularly shocking, highlighting his intense training and commitment. This transformation stands out as one of the most dramatic of the year.

The Old Look

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of a more mature Chandu. Kartik Aaryan convincingly portrays this phase of the character’s life, showcasing his versatility as an actor. The old man look was something which no one was expecting.

The Swimmer

In a captivating sequence, Kartik Aaryan is seen as a swimmer. This look has sparked a lot of excitement among fans, with the anticipation for the film reaching new heights. The scenes of him swimming are not just visually appealing but also demonstrate the varied skills he brings to the role.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set for a June 14, 2024 release, and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.