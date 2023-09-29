Movies | Releases

Chandu Champion: Sajid Nadiadwala's 30th film to be shot in Kashmir

Sajid Nadiadwala's 30th film, titled "Chandu Champion," will be shot in the picturesque valley of Kashmir.

Sajid Nadiadwala is currently busy filming for the highly anticipated sports drama ‘Chandu Champion’, starring superstar Kartik Aaryan and directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan. The movie has already started filming in London, with a muhurat shot taken prior to the beginning of the shoot. The first look poster of Kartik Aaryan was released, which created a buzz among the audience. To add to the excitement, Sajid Nadiadwala has now planned to shoot a major portion of the film in the beautiful locations of Kashmir.

Kashmir has a special place in the hearts of the Nadiadwala family, as they are now filming their 30th movie in the region. Since the times of Abdul Karim Nadiadwala, who was Sajid Nadiadwala’s grandfather, the family has produced numerous films in Kashmir like Pathar Ke Sanam in the 1960s, Aa Gale Lag Ja, Rafu Chakkar, Haath Ki Safai, and Adalat, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Neetu Singh.

Sajid Nadiadwala has directed several films, including Highway featuring Alia Bhatt, Heropanti which marked the debut of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, Phantom starring Saif Ali Khan, and Satya Prem Ki Katha featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The text is grammatically correct and error-free.

Kartik and Kabir are teaming up for the first time in a film produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, which is their second collaboration. This is a big announcement for the industry as three major players come together to bring the fascinating real-life story of a sportsman to the big screen. ‘Chandu Champion’ is set to release in June 2024, and it promises to be a grand affair.

