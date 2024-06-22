Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan to hit 6.5 cr this weekend; Could See 100% Jump a huge mark on its second week of release

In a remarkable turn of events at the box office, Sajid Nadiadwala’s latest cinematic offering, ‘Chandu Champion’, to witness an astounding 100% jump in collections on its second Saturday, setting a new benchmark in the realm of Indian cinema. Projections indicate that the film is poised to achieve an impressive ₹6.5 crore in revenue today alone, marking a rare feat for a second weekend release.

The biographical sports drama has been one of the talked about movies of the year. The movie has seen a complete metamorphosis in Kartik Aaryan both physically and mentally. People are convinced it is his career’s best performance. Hitting the mark the collection is expected to spike this weekend and Saturday’s collection might hit 6.5 CR.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.