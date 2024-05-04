Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the upcoming ‘Chandu Champion’ is indeed one of the most anticipated releases. The film is all set to bring a grand canvas and an interesting story to the audience, with Kartik Aaryan in a never-before-seen avatar. While excitement around the film is at its peak, Kartik Aaryan elevated it to the next level by sharing a glimpse from the trailer dubbing session.
Kartik Aaryan took to his social media and shared a glimpse of himself dubbing in the studio. He further captioned it –
“Bas thoda sa intezaar…
Chandu is on his way…
Trailer dub 👊🏻✅
#ChanduChampion 🇮🇳 14th June in cinemas
@kabirkhankk #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala”
This has indeed piqued the excitement to witness this extraordinary tale on the big screens soon.
