Chandu Champion trailer in progress! Kartik Aaryan shared glimpses from the dubbing studio!

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the upcoming ‘Chandu Champion’ is indeed one of the most anticipated releases. The film is all set to bring a grand canvas and an interesting story to the audience, with Kartik Aaryan in a never-before-seen avatar. While excitement around the film is at its peak, Kartik Aaryan elevated it to the next level by sharing a glimpse from the trailer dubbing session.

Kartik Aaryan took to his social media and shared a glimpse of himself dubbing in the studio. He further captioned it –

“Bas thoda sa intezaar…

Chandu is on his way…

Trailer dub 👊🏻✅

#ChanduChampion 🇮🇳 14th June in cinemas

@kabirkhankk #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala”

This has indeed piqued the excitement to witness this extraordinary tale on the big screens soon.

