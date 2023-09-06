Chitrangada Singh attends the launch of bride and groom fashion label Bespokewala's third store in Juhu

Bespokewala, a leading name in the bridal and groom fashion industry has expanded its presence in Mumbai with the opening of its third store in Juhu. The fashion label has already earned recognition for its existing outlets in Thane and Santacruz and is known for its exquisite craftsmanship and premium designs. Owned by Imran Shaikh, the launch of the third store is in partnership with Uday Mahawar.

The grand opening of the Juhu store took place on September 4, with Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh gracing the event. Chitrangada, known for her love of ethnic and traditional attire, expressed her excitement for the brand’s expansion. The actress was all praises for Imran Shaikh’s store, calling it special and the ultimate destination for brides and grooms.

Furthermore, Chitrangada revealed, “It has a variety of stunning bridal dresses, perfect for the wedding season. Imran carefully designed each dress with great attention to detail. I found beautiful Indian wear at Bespokewala, and it is wonderful to see Indian clothing back in bridal collections. Indian attire enhances the beauty of Indian girls, and Imran continues this tradition with finesse. The collection reflects Indian culture through its colours and designs. I wish them the best for Bespokewala.”

Bespokewala has established a strong presence in the fashion industry by offering an extensive collection of designer outfits tailored for both brides and grooms. Their range includes gorgeous lehengas, royal sherwanis, tuxedos, alluring gowns and trendy Indo-western ensembles designed to cater to the preferences of both men and women.

In addition, each attire designed by Bespokewala’s designers is meticulously designed with a keen eye for detail, featuring intricate embellishments like zardozi and other magnificent handcrafted embroidery techniques. The brand also places significant emphasis on using premium-quality fabrics, imported to provide a luxurious feel and ensure an exceptional experience for their clientele.

With the opening of its latest store in Juhu, Bespokewala continues to ace its game as one of the best luxury bridal and groom fashion houses in Mumbai. Their dedication to offering quality products with artistic flair has seen the brand become a one-stop destination for those seeking timeless elegance and sophistication in their wedding attire.

In the future, Imran Shaikh has ambitious plans to expand Bespokewala’s presence further. The brand is set to open outlets in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, and is also eyeing international expansion with a presence in Dubai, showcasing its commitment to bringing luxury fashion to a global audience.