Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangada Singh starrer suspense thriller ‘Gaslight’ trailer is finally released and it will give you goosebumps. As Meesha, Sara is seen pulling off a different character and a different side of herself which is never seen from the actress before.

As the trailer of Sara’s Gaslight is here, the actress again gave evidence of her strong screen presence as she stepped into a whole new character. She can be seen playing the character of a physically challenged girl, who visits her home after years but finds out that her father, a king, is missing. Well-studded with a lot of thrill, Sara truly seems to shine with her character and it would be a treat for her fans to enjoy her playing such a role.

Be it Mukku from Kedarnath, to Rinku in Atrangi Re, we have seen Sara playing different kinds of characters in her filmography. This time with Gaslight she is definitely going to deliver yet another promising performance that we are eagerly waiting for.

Moreover, while Sara’s ‘Gaslight’ will be released soon, she also has Maddock’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal, and Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro.. Inn Dino’ this year. She also has ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, ‘Murder Mubarak’ among other projects in the pipeline.