"Congratulations for the first national award" say Netizens as they praised the first look poster of Katik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion

The excitement was palpable to see Kartik Aaryan in a never-before-seen avatar in Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan’s jointly produced Chandu Champion. The extraordinary tale is among the biggest releases of the year. The first look poster featuring Kartik Aaryan in langot is very unique and promising but also came as a shocker to everyone. The poster has grabbed all the attention and everyone is raving about it as Kartik Aaryan bare it all in this poster.

Kartik Aaryan’s confident appearance, effortless personality to getting into the skin of a character, is garnering all the praise from the netizens. Ever since the poster was released it has taken social media by storm and everyone is excited to see this masterpiece in cinemas from June 14th, 2024.

Here let us have a look at what netizens have to say about the Chandu Champion poster

A social media user wrote,

“Congratulations for the first national award #kartikaryan #chanduchampion”

Another user praised Kartik Aaryan’s transformation and wrote on social media,

“Oh woah! Karthik Aryan is gonna rule this summer & for many summers. What a transformation. This man takes his day job more seriously than most. Win that race K @TheAaryanKartik & get set for a #KabirKhan film. Can’t wait for #ChanduChampion 14 June @NGEMovies

@WardaNadiadwala”

Another user wrote,

“nischit roop se #Chanduchampion blockbuster sabit hone wala hai. nishchit roop se ek bar fir se #Chanduchampion Box office per sare record Tod denge.@TheAaryanKartik

#KartikAaryan”

A user hailed Kartik’s dedication saying,

“Hardwork, Dedication, Consistency Payoff #ChanduChampion #KartikAaryan ”

The bare body look of Kartik Aaryan came as the most surprising thing. The first look poster raises the expectation to watch the film and without any doubt, this is going to be an extraordinary performance. This poster has indeed piqued excitement to witness Kartik in Chandu Champion.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set for a June 14, 2024 release and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.