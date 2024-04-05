Movies | Releases

Crew is truly stealing the show. With amazing positive word of mouth, the film is garnering immense love and praise from all across.

Crew is truly stealing the show. With amazing positive word of mouth, the film is garnering immense love and praise from all across. This has made the film set a strong presence at the box office and pack a solid first week. Growing upward and onward, the film has now collected 3.12 Cr. India Net and 4.70 Cr. gross worldwide on Thursday, Day 7. The total worldwide gross amounted to 87.28 Cr.

Crew made history with its opening box office numbers of 10.28 Cr. India Net and 20.07 Cr. Gross worldwide on Day 1, Friday, cementing its position as the highest opening day grosser for any female lead film ever in the world. Continuing the growth with 10.87 Cr. India Net and 21.06 Cr. Gross worldwide on Day 2, Saturday, 11.45 Cr. India Net and 21.40 Cr. Gross worldwide on Sunday, Day 3, 4.52 Cr. India Net and 8.20 Cr. gross worldwide on its first Monday, Day 4, the film has collected 4 Cr. India Net and 6.60 Cr. worldwide gross on Tuesday, Day 5, 3.30 Cr. India Net and 5.25 Cr. worldwide gross on Wednesday, Day 6. Having made a solid first week, the film collected 3.12 Cr. India Net and 4.70 Cr. gross worldwide on Thursday, Day 7. Now, The total worldwide gross has reached 87.28 Cr.

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with Crew. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is now released on the big screens.