A film like Veere Di Wedding (incidentally from the same producers) went on to astonish many with the kind of money it raked in, and while it was a feat to cherish; the conversation and controversies around the film took over the deliciousness of its success.

The success of a film like Crew has made the least amount of noise, and that is a blessing in disguise. The box-office performance of Crew has become another occurrence that the industry is elated to witness but is moving on to the next film – this is fabulous. It might be perplexing for one to wonder why. Well, that is because Crew is finally looked upon like a film that is ‘normal’. The recent history of female-led films has had so much white noise surrounding them that ranged from strained promotions and hammering around the fact that it is a ‘female-led’ film to then playing around all kinds of stereotypes while perpetually claiming not to.

Amid all that, the box-office triumph of Gangubai Kathiwadi served as a reminder that ultimately, the viewers have a willingness to accept and appreciate a film for its basics – a good story and crisp execution, irrespective of the gender of its protagonist. Because, let’s admit it, we live in a patriarchal society that follows and thrives on stereotypical norms, and problematic beliefs and mostly looks down upon the female gender.

Hence, Crew’s success might not make the noise you would have expected it to make otherwise but it bodes incredibly well for female-led films that would want to be loved for being good and engaging stories – not because females lead them.

It cannot be discounted that when you have stalwart legends like Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan making sure they are a part of this change having spent over two decades in the industry. Director Rajesh Krishnan’s approach with Crew and the portrayal of the female gaze made for just the apt blend of sass, sexiness, chemistry and humor. The film did not rely on jokes and consistent commentary on female sexuality, or berating male characters for the sake of it. Instead, it chose to focus on still having a good dose of feminism that is instilled rather subtly into the story.

It has been a refreshing change that is rather understated but not undervalued. One might also feel that monetarily, it isn’t the astronomical success one might propose, and that is true. But it does enough to pave the way for better inclusivity without being assertive and aggressive about it, and that is a feat to relish.

Crew creates a benchmark that might not be talked about too much but has done more for the industry and future films with strong female characters than one can imagine. And, who wouldn’t want to see our beloved female actors play more and more characters that challenge them and entertain you, right? More instances like this, please!