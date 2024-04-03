Movies | Releases

The movie “Crew” has been released and is currently winning the hearts of the audience. The film is receiving amazing positive reviews, which has helped it gain a strong hold at the box office. It’s performing well not only in the domestic market but the international market as well. The movie has earned 4 crores in India and 6.60 crores worldwide on Tuesday, its fifth day. This makes it the first successful female-led Hindi film at the box office. The total worldwide gross of the movie has amounted to 77.33 crores.

The movie “Crew” has set new box office records with its opening day earnings of 10.28 crore INR in India and 20.07 crore INR globally, on Friday. It is now the highest-grossing movie featuring a female lead character in the world. “Crew” continued to perform well with 10.87 crore INR in India and 21.06 crore INR globally on Saturday, 11.45 crore INR in India and 21.40 crore INR globally on Sunday, and 4.52 crore INR in India and 8.20 crore INR globally on Monday. On Tuesday, the movie collected 4 crore INR in India and 6.60 crore INR globally. With its impressive box office figures, “Crew” is the first Hindi movie with a female lead character to perform so well.

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with Crew. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is now released on the big screens.