Movies | Releases

Crew is performing extremely well at the box office and is continuing to create wonders. Flying high with positive word of mouth, the film is growing upward and onward. The film is certainly emerging as an unstoppable force and has collected 5.70 Cr. India net and 8.9 Cr. worldwide gross on the second Sunday, Day 10. Total worldwide collection amounted to 112.98 Cr.

Crew is performing extremely well at the box office and is continuing to create wonders. Flying high with positive word of mouth, the film is growing upward and onward. The film is certainly emerging as an unstoppable force and has collected 5.70 Cr. India net and 8.9 Cr. worldwide gross on the second Sunday, Day 10. Total worldwide collection amounted to 112.98 Cr.

Crew made history with its opening box office numbers of 10.28 Cr. India Net and 20.07 Cr. Gross worldwide on Day 1, Friday, cementing its position as the highest opening day grosser for any female lead film ever in the world. Continuing the growth with 10.87 Cr. India Net and 21.06 Cr. Gross worldwide on Day 2, Saturday, 11.45 Cr. India Net and 21.40 Cr. Gross worldwide on Sunday, Day 3, 4.52 Cr. India Net and 8.20 Cr. Gross worldwide on its first Monday, Day 4, the film has collected 4 Cr. India Net and 6.60 Cr. worldwide gross on Tuesday, Day 5, 3.30 Cr. India Net and 5.25 Cr. worldwide gross on Wednesday, Day 6, 3.12 Cr. India Net and 4.70 Cr. gross worldwide on Thursday, Day 7, and 3.85 Cr. India net and 7.30 Cr. worldwide gross on the second Friday, Day 8, and 5.40 Cr. India net and 9.50 Cr. Worldwide gross on Day 9, 5.70 Cr. India net and 8.9 Cr. worldwide gross on the second Sunday, Day 10. Total worldwide collection amounted to 112.98 Cr.

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with Crew. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is now released on the big screens.