Dancing Queen Madhuri Dixit and Champion Kartik Aaryan in one frame!

“Chandu Champion” is one of the most highly anticipated releases. The film is set to bring a grand canvas and an interesting story to the audience, with Kartik Aaryan in a never-before-seen avatar. Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala recently launched the film’s trailer in Gwalior.

With the next set of promotions in full swing, Kartik made a special appearance in the grand finale of Dance Deewane to select the show’s Champion. He shared the stage with the ever-graceful Madhuri Dixit. Kartik also posted a video on his social media showing him and Madhuri Dixit Nene dancing to the peppy track “Satyanaas” from the movie Chandu Champion.

He writes ” Got my leading lady for #Satyanaas. Dancing with you was like a dream Legendary @madhuridixitnene

Madhuri Dixit couldn’t help but engage in sharing a stage with Kartik on his viral song. And no wonder sharing a stage with Madhuri Dixit is everyone’s dream and Kartik Aaryan with his hard work and dedication shared the stage with her.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set for a June 14, 2024 release, and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.