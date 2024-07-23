Day 26 of Kalki2898 AD: Deepika Padukone’s Iconic Fire Sequence still gets lauded as an Iconic visual in theatres; draws parallel with Padmaavat Jauhar scene

When Deepika Padukone, portraying the pregnant Sumathi, courageously traversed the tunnel amidst engulfing flames, audiences witnessed a cinematic moment destined to become timeless and iconic. Director Nag Ashwin in one of his interviews also mentioned that the fire scene in Kalki 2898 AD is his most favorite scene. It’s the 26th day of the film’s release and with a soaring box office collection surpassing 1000 crores worldwide, one scene that continues to attract all claps in the theatres is Deepika Padukone’s iconic fire scene baring her bump.

Padukone, has once again etched herself into cinematic history with a jaw-dropping fire scene in her recent release ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Despite the passage of time since its release, this sequence continues to fascinate audiences and garner acclaim, reminiscent of Deepika’s memorable ‘jauhar’ scene in ‘Padmaavat’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali – in theatres and on social media. Many a times, hailed as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones.

The fire scene in ‘Kalki’ has become one of the iconic scenes of the film which has stayed with the audience for so long despite its release in theatres around a month ago. In both instances, Deepika’s presence on screen is nothing short of eye-grabbing, evoking powerful emotions and leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

The comparison drawn to the character Khaleesi from ‘Game of Thrones’ underscores the impact of Deepika’s performance, globally. Just as Khaleesi commands dragons with an air of authority and mystique, Deepika’s characters wield their own forms of power and allure, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide. It is again and again proven, how Deepika and fire have a connection with the visuals when it came of Jauhar, created an iconic visual and same is happening in the theatres with her film Kalki 2898 AD. Her being pregnant on and off screen makes it even more iconic and as Nag Ashwin recently shared in his recent interview, “There is no Kalki without Deepika”, the audiences excitement has only peaked in theatres when they witnessed the most-talked about scene as the footfall continues to be a testimony to the success that the film is basking in, worldwide.