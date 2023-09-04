Movies | Releases

Deepika Padukone announced No. 1 heroine in India for the 10th consecutive year as per recent survey

While she remains unbeatable ever since 2014, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan tops the list of No.1 Hero in the country for the 3rd time.

Author: IWMBuzz
04 Sep,2023 20:51:54
In the ever-evolving world of entertainment, there are some names that have left an indelible mark, becoming synonymous with excellence, talent, and iconicity.

Among these names, veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan has long stood as a pillar of Indian cinema. However, one name in the current times who is walking his path of iconicity already through her work in films and beyond is Deepika Padukone.

The Mood of The Nation (MOTN) poll is an annual benchmark to gauge the popularity and influence of Indian celebrities across various sectors. Deepika Padukone has consistently topped this poll for 10 years, a testament to her unwavering influence and the huge impact that she has had. In the most recent MOTN poll of 2023, Deepika secured 25 percent of the votes, reaffirming her position as India’s most beloved superstar.

She is on No.1 position and that too by a huge margin. Katrina Kaif is on No.2 with 10 percent of the votes, Alia Bhatt with 9 percent and Priyanka and Aishwarya with 7 percent each.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan is on No.1 with 27 percent of the votes, SRK with 22 percent, Akshay Kumar with 9 percent, Salman Khan with 8 percent and Allu Arjun with 6 percent.

Amitabh Bachchan, often referred to as the “Shahenshah” of Bollywood, is known for his iconic roles that shattered stereotypes and redefined Indian cinema. Deepika Padukone, too, has displayed a similar inclination to challenge societal norms and break free from the mould.

Deepika Padukone’s legacy extends far beyond her on-screen performances. Her philanthropic efforts, social initiatives, and revered presence in the entertainment industry makes her a true icon. The commitment to making a positive impact on society mirrors the multifaceted role that Deepika Padukone plays in the nation’s collective consciousness.

Read Latest News