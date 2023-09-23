Deepika Padukone-SRK’s magical chemistry in their new song, ‘Faratta’ takes the internet by storm!

Their chemistry is not just on fire; it’s a blazing inferno that lights up the silver screen!

As you tune into “Faratta,” you’ll be captivated by the magnetic pull you see between these actors. Their intense gazes, playful smiles, and perfectly synchronized moves will leave you wanting more and more.

Be it their chemistry in super hit films like Om Shaanti Om, Chennai Express, Pathaan, and now Jawan watching them together on screen is like watching a dream!

Deepika’s grace and elegance perfectly complement King Khan’s charm and charisma. Together, they create magic that transcends the boundaries of the screen, making you believe in the power of love all over again!

Fans can’t stop hailing the chemistry that SRK & DP share and have been taking the twitter to share how they feel with the release of this video!

16 years, countless memories

5 films

A Cute friendship

2 people, awesome chemistry The SRK DP fan in me has grown up but will always adore them and their bond.#DeepikaPadukone#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/EyTUK5eMxS — Aditya (@adityaxdreamer) September 21, 2023

I low-key Love This Song From Jawan Album After Chaleya and Ramaiyya Vastavaiya More 🤌❤️ SRK and Deepika's Looks Is Too Good 😍 #Faratta #Jawan pic.twitter.com/aU046rHzn5 — VD 🦚🫀 (@Vishwas_Weirdo) September 10, 2023

Faratta song video- srk deep chemistry on 🔥🔥 in this song. Whole theatre was clap in this song.better than chaleya song as per my opinion. — SOUMI LAHIRI (@iamsoumilahiri) September 21, 2023

Watching Faratta Video Song In Loop Mode 😍👌… Superb Song With Colourful Visuals 😍❤️‍🔥 DP and SRK Chemistry ✨@iamsrk@deepikapadukonehttps://t.co/evcn21odR4 — FeRoZe Ⓗʏᴘᴇᴅ Ⓕᴏʀ Ⓜᴀʜᴀʀᴀᴊᴀ (@Ferozekha2) September 22, 2023

“Faratta” is more than just a song; it’s a celebration of their timeless partnership. So, this song will have you ready to be enchanted, mesmerized, and utterly spellbound. This is Bollywood at its finest, with SRK and Deepika’s chemistry in “Faratta” was the fiery proof you’ve been waiting for!