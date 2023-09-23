Movies | Releases

Deepika Padukone-SRK’s magical chemistry in their new song, ‘Faratta’ takes the internet by storm!

In this scintillating performance, Deepika and SRK prove once again why they are Bollywood's most iconic onscreen couple!

Author: IWMBuzz
23 Sep,2023 19:51:34
Their chemistry is not just on fire; it’s a blazing inferno that lights up the silver screen!

As you tune into “Faratta,” you’ll be captivated by the magnetic pull you see between these actors. Their intense gazes, playful smiles, and perfectly synchronized moves will leave you wanting more and more.
Be it their chemistry in super hit films like Om Shaanti Om, Chennai Express, Pathaan, and now Jawan watching them together on screen is like watching a dream!

Deepika’s grace and elegance perfectly complement King Khan’s charm and charisma. Together, they create magic that transcends the boundaries of the screen, making you believe in the power of love all over again!

Fans can’t stop hailing the chemistry that SRK & DP share and have been taking the twitter to share how they feel with the release of this video!

“Faratta” is more than just a song; it’s a celebration of their timeless partnership. So, this song will have you ready to be enchanted, mesmerized, and utterly spellbound. This is Bollywood at its finest, with SRK and Deepika’s chemistry in “Faratta” was the fiery proof you’ve been waiting for!

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

