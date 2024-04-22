Dibakar Banerjee talks about the positive reception to ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ and said, “Feeling very Grateful right now”

Finally after the much anticipation and the excellent buzz, the biggest franchise ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ has been released on the big screens. The film is collecting heaps of praises and positive reviews from all across. The film indeed has presented the raw and unfiltered truth in an edgy humorous way and takes the audiences into the reality of the digital era.

The nationwide audiences is unanimously praising Dibakar Banerjee’s direction and storytelling. Taking into account, the response, the film is getting Dibakar Banerjee said, “I am actually flattered right now because it’s been an exhausting experience to finish the film at a tight deadline. So, when you get so many positive audiences and critical reactions, I won’t lie, I am feeling genuinely gratified and for this kind of an film that really comes at you and keeps hitting at you, I didn’t expect so many positive reviews because the film can be disturbing but it can also be a fun watch. So, I guess, that’s what we are getting from the reactions. Feeling very Grateful right now.”

Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, the film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and was released on April 19, 2024.