Movies | Releases

Dibakar Banerjee talks about the positive reception to ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ and said, “Feeling very Grateful right now”

Looking at the fabulous response to Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, Dibakar Banerjee says, "I am actually flattered right now"!

Author: IWMBuzz Editorial Desk
Dibakar Banerjee talks about the positive reception to 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' and said,

Finally after the much anticipation and the excellent buzz, the biggest franchise ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ has been released on the big screens. The film is collecting heaps of praises and positive reviews from all across. The film indeed has presented the raw and unfiltered truth in an edgy humorous way and takes the audiences into the reality of the digital era.

The nationwide audiences is unanimously praising Dibakar Banerjee’s direction and storytelling. Taking into account, the response, the film is getting Dibakar Banerjee said, “I am actually flattered right now because it’s been an exhausting experience to finish the film at a tight deadline. So, when you get so many positive audiences and critical reactions, I won’t lie, I am feeling genuinely gratified and for this kind of an film that really comes at you and keeps hitting at you, I didn’t expect so many positive reviews because the film can be disturbing but it can also be a fun watch. So, I guess, that’s what we are getting from the reactions. Feeling very Grateful right now.”

Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, the film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and was released on April 19, 2024.

About The Author
IWMBuzz Editorial Desk

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Related Post

Auto Draft 892181
“Ekta Has Become More Combative,” Dibakar Banerjee
Here are some reasons to watch Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2! 892091
Here are some reasons to watch Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2!
Maverick of Cult-classic films - Dibakar Banerjee, is set to present Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, to audiences in cinemas on 19th April 891702
Maverick of Cult-classic films - Dibakar Banerjee, is set to present Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, to audiences in cinemas on 19th April
Review of 'LSD 2': An eerily real take on the fakeness of the virtual world that is executed with innovation & finesse 891753
Review of 'LSD 2': An eerily real take on the fakeness of the virtual world that is executed with innovation & finesse
Ektaa R Kapoor praises Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 director Dibakar Banerjee says, "He can make social commentary in the wackiest manner, and also entertain the audiences at the same time! 891625
Ektaa R Kapoor praises Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 director Dibakar Banerjee says, "He can make social commentary in the wackiest manner, and also entertain the audiences at the same time!
Swastika 891517
Swastika Mukherjee upset over leaked sensitive video from 'LSD 2'
Netizens hail the trailer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, saying "Refreshing to see unique and bold narratives that break barriers!" 891310
Netizens hail the trailer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, saying "Refreshing to see unique and bold narratives that break barriers!"
"There is a lot of frontal nudity in the film, which we had to blur out" - Dibakar Banerjee on 'LSD 2' 891251
"There is a lot of frontal nudity in the film, which we had to blur out" - Dibakar Banerjee on 'LSD 2'
LSD 2 Trailer: Raw, clutter-breaking & shocking as Dibakar Bannerjee delves into grim realities 891162
LSD 2 Trailer Review: Raw, clutter-breaking & shocking as Dibakar Bannerjee delves into grim realities
Director Dibakar Banerjee shared an interesting anecdote about LSD 1 and LSD 2, says, "It's the complete opposite of LSD 1" 891004
Director Dibakar Banerjee shared an interesting anecdote about LSD 1 and LSD 2, says, "It's the complete opposite of LSD 1"