“There is a lot of frontal nudity in the film, which we had to blur out” – Dibakar Banerjee on ‘LSD 2’

The trailer for LSD 2 came out yesterday, and it was all that you can expect it to be – clutter-breaking bold, raw and ruffling many feathers. While it is indeed a sequel to Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD) but it has only adapted the concept of raw filmmaking as opposed to being a continuation of any story from the original film.

LSD 2 has Dibakar Banerjee taking the director’s seat again and considering his resume is as glorious as one can imagine it to be, one can only expect better things from LSD 2 as well. Recently, the cast and Banerjee came together for the trailer launch and they went on to talk about several things that might have or might not have been a problem for the film.

In an exclusive chat with us, we asked Dibakar if he faced any problems with the Censor Board and if the process was seamless enough which might have or might not have affected the authenticity of the product.

To this, Banerjee said, “Surprisingly, the process with the censor board was entirely seamless. When we went there, we were looking for an A certificate. So, we only talked about what is possible and permissible. And upon seeing the film, they only asked for a couple of things. One of them was muting the cuss words that were directed at the sister and mother. Then I asked them if it is okay if we included the ones that were directed to the father? Then they said that we should keep the family out of it. We have a particular class of experience for the film and another class of experience for muting. And there is a lot of frontal nudity in the climax of the film, which we had to blur out because you cannot show frontal nudity in Indian films.”

LSD 2 is up for release on 19th April 2024.