Did you know director Dibakar Banerjee auditioned 6000 actors to play the role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2?

Love Sex Aur Dhokha, a film with thrilling content that sent ripples across the nation, has arrived. The makers of the film set the right tone for bold content in the Indian entertainment industry and are now ready to take it a step further with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Director Dibakar Banerjee is leaving no stone unturned to make it the best, having auditioned over 6000 actors to pick the best ones for the characters.

The director of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, Dibakar Banerjee has indeed undergone a very specific process to pick the best talent who can not only justify the role but also fit best in the story. As per the source, “Dibakar Banerjee took the audition of around 6000 actors to find the best fit for the role. Before the audition also, he was very particular about the kind of character that he was writing and the in-depth research that he went into.”

The source further added, “For one of the stories that is based on a YouTuber, Dibakar Banerjee along with Ektaa R Kapoor went through a lot of images and videos of different kinds of YouTubers from across India for around 10 to 12 hours for couple of days. They saw their dialect, the way they acted, and the way they interacted with their audience, which helped them to grasp what particular things they wanted in that particular character. This is also a reason they wanted raw faces as this film is going to talk about the audiences and the so called influencers who were common and became internet sensation in a short span. Dibakar wanted the actors to resonate with the audiences”

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.