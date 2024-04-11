Director Dibakar Banerjee shared an interesting anecdote about LSD 1 and LSD 2, says, “It’s the complete opposite of LSD 1”

In 2010, Love Sex Aur Dhokha was released, which showcased love in the age of cameras. Its sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, is set to explore love in the era of the internet. The movie makers have kept the audience engaged with intriguing posters, catchy songs, and ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose.’ Although both parts of the story differ from each other, the director Dibakar Banerjee has successfully conveyed the distinctiveness of the two parts.

While speaking about Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 the director Dibakar Banerjee quoted, “I think the main difference between LSD 1 and LSD 2 is that in LSD 1, the camera was seeing you without your knowledge, while in LSD 2, we are aware that there is a camera at all times. The camera is never off. So it’s the complete opposite of LSD 1. It’s about our many ‘selves’; there is no just one ‘I’ now, there are many ‘I’s. There’s the Instagram ‘I’, the Twitter ‘I’, and various other social media ‘I’s. So, there are 4 or 5 versions of different identities. LSD 2 is about that, whereas LSD 1 was about singular identities. None of the protagonists in LSD 2 have just one identity. They all have multiple identities, multiple versions, and they all have multiple avatars and presences throughout their lives. So, it’s very different from LSD 1.”

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, and Cult Movies present a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.